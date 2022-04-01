Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Investar in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISTR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ISTR opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.59. Investar has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759 in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Investar by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Investar by 28.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Investar by 42.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

