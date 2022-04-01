Investors Research Corp Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Volt Information Sciences were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 25,647.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,155 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

VOLT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. 145,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,140. The firm has a market cap of $132.15 million, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.99.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Volt Information Sciences had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 19.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing, International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

