Investors Research Corp Has $55,000 Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Investors Research Corp lowered its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in KT were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in KT during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 56,672 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter worth about $925,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.74. KT Co. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $15.35.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

