Investors Research Corp Sells 12,442 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Regis were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regis by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Regis by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Regis by 49.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regis during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Regis in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RGS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.12. 649,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Regis Co. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $96.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.80 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 179.63% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

