Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

INVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.37.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,468,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,593,000 after acquiring an additional 706,414 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

