Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.
INVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.37.
Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $45.80.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,468,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,593,000 after acquiring an additional 706,414 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
