Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960,720 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 315,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 173,793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.47 and a beta of 0.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.61.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.