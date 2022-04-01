IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $12.39

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.39, but opened at $12.71. IonQ shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 30,359 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.38.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

