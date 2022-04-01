IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.33.

IPG Photonics stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.76. The stock had a trading volume of 556,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.65. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $103.05 and a twelve month high of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.40.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

