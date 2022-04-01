IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IQEPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get IQE alerts:

Shares of IQE stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. IQE has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.00.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.