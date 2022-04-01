IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IRMD stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $563.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $55.92.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IRadimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in IRadimed during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRMD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About IRadimed (Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.