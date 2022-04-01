iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,236,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,298,915. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.27. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

