iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,199,234. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $68.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01.

