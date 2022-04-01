iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,900 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 696,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,503,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,355,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,349. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

