iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,900 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 696,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,503,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,355,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,349. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.36.
