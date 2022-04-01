iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Raised by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,598 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after purchasing an additional 923,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 649,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.57. 4,158,088 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

