iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $566,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $712,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after acquiring an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 244,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,081 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76.

