iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Position Raised by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.72. 51,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

