iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

MBB traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $101.11. 18,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,108. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.22. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $100.73 and a twelve month high of $108.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

