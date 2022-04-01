iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Position Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 77,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.55. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

