iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 72,887 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.82. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,777. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $106.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.81.

