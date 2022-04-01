iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,060,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 29,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $108.17. The stock had a trading volume of 308,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,405. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

