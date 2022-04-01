iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.35. 7,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 539,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $20,275,835.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 782,188 shares of company stock worth $28,706,741. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,125,000.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.