Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $901,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.27. Itron has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $102.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

