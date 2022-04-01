J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Down 5%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $190.47 and last traded at $190.84. Approximately 21,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 750,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.79.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.44.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.61.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $143,713,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 693,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 291,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.