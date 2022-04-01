J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Down 5%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $190.47 and last traded at $190.84. Approximately 21,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 750,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.79.
JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.44.
The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.61.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.
In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $143,713,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 693,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 291,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBHT)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.