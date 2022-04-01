J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.69. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.Jill will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in J.Jill by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in J.Jill by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

