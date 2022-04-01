Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $197.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $199.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

