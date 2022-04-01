Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) versus Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Financial Survey

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vericity and Jackson Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $147.83 million 0.63 -$25.03 million N/A N/A Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.47 $3.18 billion N/A N/A

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vericity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vericity and Jackson Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Jackson Financial has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.30%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Vericity.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -11.56% -10.42% -2.49% Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Vericity on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

