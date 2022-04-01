Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

JAGX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 79,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,585. The company has a market cap of $50.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $6.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.