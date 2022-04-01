James Investment Research Inc. Has $702,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 188.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 30.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHW traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $251.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.62 and its 200-day moving average is $299.16.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.32.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

