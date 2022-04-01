James Investment Research Inc. Invests $43,000 in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,547 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 361,358 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 1,383,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,422. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

