James Investment Research Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 28.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,556,000 after acquiring an additional 887,504 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,328,000 after acquiring an additional 583,113 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,039 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.81. 2,702,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,225. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.11. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

