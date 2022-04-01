James Investment Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,876 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $84.69. 680,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,486. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

