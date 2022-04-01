James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,267 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.07. 34,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,544,019. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

