James Investment Research Inc. Takes $1.33 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 144.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 232,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. 2,229,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,186. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

