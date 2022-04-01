Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.13 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 530.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,037 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 369,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.