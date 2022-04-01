Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.52 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,226 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of International Paper worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

NYSE IP opened at $46.15 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

