Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,830,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,881,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $337.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.10. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $295.63 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.23.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

