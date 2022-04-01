Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of JHG stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.54. 35,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,758. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.