Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of JSML stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $71.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period.

