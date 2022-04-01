JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €26.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($29.12) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($30.22) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.37) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($29.12) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.30) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.62 ($27.05).

DEC stock opened at €21.42 ($23.54) on Monday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($29.69) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($40.55). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.94.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

