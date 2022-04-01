Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $77.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.78.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.37. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 513.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.