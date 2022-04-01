Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.
Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.
About Alaunos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
