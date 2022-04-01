Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vimeo in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

VMEO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,572,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

