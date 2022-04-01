Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $30.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,903,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

