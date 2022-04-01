Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 4,130” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($54.10) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) price target on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.23) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.95) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.54) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.16).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,455 ($45.26) on Monday. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($57.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,637.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,817.97. The company has a market cap of £88.66 billion and a PE ratio of 17.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

In related news, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($50.22) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,115.80). Also, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.29) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($197,170.55). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

