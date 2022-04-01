Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.27.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $136.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.02. Paychex has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

