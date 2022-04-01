Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $121.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,364,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.