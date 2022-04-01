JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JELD. B. Riley lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JELD-WEN from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.84. 987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.39. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,461,024 shares of company stock worth $33,071,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,909,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 284,287 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,662,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.