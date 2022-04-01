JMP Securities Increases Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $16.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NYSE ACRE opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $732.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,071,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,584,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after buying an additional 66,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

