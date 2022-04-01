JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 246.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.28.

CorMedix ( NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CorMedix by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CorMedix by 176.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CorMedix by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

