John Chisholm Sells 1,500 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) Director John Chisholm sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $16,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $27,623.00.

NYSE NGS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 38,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,990. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $153.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.77. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on NGS. TheStreet raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 39,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

